Top of the Morning, March 18, 2017

'Flesh and Flame' won 17-year-old Champaign Central High School student Sage Phillips Best in Show at the 2017 Eric Show. Introducing Sage Phillips , a 17-year-old student at Champaign Central who bagged Best In Show at the eighth annual Eric Show, a juried exhibition featuring artwork from 150 youths at 20 area high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.