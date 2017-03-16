Top of the Morning, March 16, 2017
Former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson acknowledges the crowd while taking his seat courtside for the first half of an NCAA College basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., on Wednesday Dec. 2, 2015. Henson was on hand for a dedication of the court in his name, Lou Henson Court.
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Wed
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Tue
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Tue
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
