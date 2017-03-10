Top of the Morning, March 10, 2017
University of Illinois sophomore Brionna McCargo of Chicago gets help from football coach Lovie Smith in declaring her double major during the College of Business Signing Day event at the Business Instructional Facility in Champaign. Smith was a guest Thursday at the Illinois College of Business Signing Day ceremony at the Business Instructional Facility Commons.
