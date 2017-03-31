Tom's #Mailbag, March 31, 2017

Tom's #Mailbag, March 31, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The News-Gazette

We hit the magic 20 number this week; 20 questions asked and answered about such things as a new grocery store headed to C-U next year, a new restaurant in Urbana, an old restaurant in Urbana, whether criminal fines really get paid, the Cracked food truck, Jimmy John's, where treated wastewater ends up, Garth Brooks tickets, long freight trains north of Champaign, four highway-related questions and much more. "Your recent answer about Trader Joe's prompts me to ask something similar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC