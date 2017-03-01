Tom Kacich: Partisan politics (in)action
If you're looking for a good argument against partisan government and for nonpartisan or even "independent" government, look no further than your Champaign County Board, which last week, for the fourth time in about six weeks, discussed campus-area voting sites for the April 4 local elections. That's the election where historically only a tiny fraction of voters turn out because University of Illinois students aren't focused on municipal and school board elections.
