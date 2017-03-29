This election a breeze for uncontested school board incumbent

For incumbent Unit 4 board member Gianina Baker, the appointment interviews she went through last year to earn her seat on the board were a lot more stressful than this election season has been. Given the uncontested race for Champaign school board - three open seats and three candidates running - Baker said she has had more time to focus on her responsibilities as a current board member this spring, instead of worrying about re-election.

