The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, March...

The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, March 19, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

With Champaign about to shake, rattle and roll like it hasn't in years - booked for shows during a 44-day upcoming stretch: Green Day, Peter Frampton, Lil Wayne, Garth Brooks, Tom Petty and Joe Walsh - we asked 10 familiar faces from around town: What do you remember about your first arena concert? "It was during my freshman year, 1969-70. I paid a couple dollars to see the Commodores at the gymnasium at Fort Valley State College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 14 Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC