Teen gets 3 years for Facebook Live shooting threat

A Champaign teen who ranted on Facebook Live last fall for more than three minutes about his desire to shoot people at Centennial High School has been sentenced to prison. Calling Terrell Bergman's actions "absolutely chilling" and "appalling," Judge Heidi Ladd on Tuesday sentenced the 17-year-old, prosecuted as an adult, to the maximum three years in prison.

