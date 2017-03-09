Study finds elderly mortality reduced with Medicare Part D
A study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has shown that elderly mortality has decreased by 2.2 percent annually since 2006 due to Medicare Part D, Medicare's prescription drug coverage. The research is the first to show that the increase in drug utilization attributable to Medicare Part D may save lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|Canterbury
|5
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Feb 10
|Brexit
|3
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|(Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On...
|Nov '16
|Wynne Libs Kelly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC