Still no word from governor on UI trustees vacancies
The University of Illinois Board of Trustees is having its second meeting this year on Wednesday, and there is still no update on when the three vacancies on the board will be filled. Now-former trustees Patricia Brown Holmes, Karen Hasara and Ricardo Estrada all had their terms end in January and were not at that meeting.
