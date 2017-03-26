Shells lead to charges for Champaign man
Darric Maurice Green Jr., 26, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kingsway, was charged on Thursday with unlawful possession of firearms/ammunition. According to a police report, the Champaign Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home at 707 N. Elm St. in Champaign at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday.
