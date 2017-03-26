Shells lead to charges for Champaign man

Shells lead to charges for Champaign man

21 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Darric Maurice Green Jr., 26, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kingsway, was charged on Thursday with unlawful possession of firearms/ammunition. According to a police report, the Champaign Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home at 707 N. Elm St. in Champaign at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday.

Champaign, IL

