Sex offender on probation arrested over molestation

A convicted sex offender on probation for being in the presence of young children has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Duane Edwards, 56, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive, Champaign, was arrested Wednesday by Champaign police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy who was in his care "over a number of years" at his home, a police news release said.

