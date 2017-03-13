Road construction on I-57 and I-74 to last several months
The first project is set to start on April 3, 2017, running for approximately eight months. That project will be on Interstate 57 northbound and southbound, between milepost 224 and 236, which is the Sadorus Road Overpass to one mile south of I-74 , Champaign County .
