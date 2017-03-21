Police conducting active shooter drill at Parkland College on Friday
Champaign residents may notice an increase in police activity at Parkland College this Friday, but the College's police department says it will be part of a scheduled drill. From about 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on March 24, the Parkland College Police Department will conduct active shooter drills on campus.
