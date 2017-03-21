Police conducting active shooter dril...

Police conducting active shooter drill at Parkland College on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Champaign residents may notice an increase in police activity at Parkland College this Friday, but the College's police department says it will be part of a scheduled drill. From about 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on March 24, the Parkland College Police Department will conduct active shooter drills on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheri Williamson letter 28 min Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 279,732,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC