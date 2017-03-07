Parkland board candidates united in s...

Parkland board candidates united in support for athletics

14 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Not one of the 10 candidates for the Parkland College board favors eliminating the athletics program, which costs the Champaign-based community college about $750,000 a year. Eliminating athletics has been a singular goal of retiring Parkland board member Donna Giertz, although she has been unable to find any support among her board colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

