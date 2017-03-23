Owner of World Harvest, Strawberry Fi...

Owner of World Harvest, Strawberry Fields merging his markets

Two familiar local brands will move into one space next month, when World Harvest becomes Strawberry Fields' next-door neighbor at 306 W. Springfield Ave., Urbana. The merger of the Champaign international food store and the Urbana natural foods store makes sense, their owner says, since many of Mohammad Al-Heeti's customers shop at both of his businesses, now separated by a little more than a mile.

