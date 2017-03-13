One of The Other Guys

One of The Other Guys

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Ottawa native Simon Tiffin is a member of The Other Guys, a male a capella ensemble at the University of Illinois, where Tiffin is a sophomore majoring in music education. Simon Tiffin with Walter Kasmer during a rehearsal for The Other Guys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... 21 hr Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Tue Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,688 • Total comments across all topics: 279,588,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC