On your mark, get set ... Unofficial

The front windows of Legends Bar & Grill are decorated for Unofficial St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Campustown. 1. Unofficial St. Patrick's Day can trace its roots to March 8, 1995, when 10 local taverns advertised something called the "Shamrock Stagger" two days before the University of Illinois spring break.

