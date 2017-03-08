New Job Posting/Search Site to Connec...

New Job Posting/Search Site to Connect Champaign County Employers and Job Seekers

Champaign County employers and job seekers will have an easier experience posting and finding local jobs, thanks to a new Champaign County-exclusive job site, Community JobConnect. In addition to simplifying local job posting and searching, the free-to-use site will help inform local schools and students about the range of local career opportunities so students will be able to prepare for life after graduation.

