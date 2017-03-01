Nashville notes
G arth Brooks will play Champaign, Illinois for the first time in two decades, as he brings his World Tour with Trisha Yearwood to University of Illinois State Farm Center on Saturday, April 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. CT. Don't forget to watch Luke Bryan as he stops by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET.
