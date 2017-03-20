NASA's Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer R...

NASA's Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Space Ref

The next rovers to explore another planet might bring along a scout. The Pop-Up Flat Folding Explorer Robot was inspired by origami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 14 Perry Mason 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC