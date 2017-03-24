My Sunday: Beth Maynard

My Sunday: Beth Maynard

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

Mother Beth Maynard, rector at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, reviews chants for the liturgy in the Lady Chapel at the church on Tuesday March 21, 2017. - I go downstairs and put on water to boil, and spoon some fair trade coffee from Common Ground into the French press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC