Murder charges dismissed; 7 years on gun charge

A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed murder charges against a Champaign man last week, citing a number of weaknesses with the case. Instead, Shannen Campbell, 33, who last lived in the 1400 block of Queens Way, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with the May 15 death of Stateman Hoff, 22, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

