Memorial Stadium burglary adds to man's sentence

A Champaign man already serving a prison sentence for battering a child and stealing from a church that helped him has pleaded guilty to another offense. James Pelham, 25, who last lived in the 100 block of West White Street, pleaded guilty last week to a single count of burglary and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.

