Medical-pot dispensary sets public education session Sunday

Phoenix Botanical, a medical-cannabis dispensary in Champaign, will hold a public education session Sunday to share information about its products and how cannabis medication can help. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C. Phoenix Botanical Manager Dan Linn said the dispensary wants to share what it's learned from patients in the 10 months it's been open.

