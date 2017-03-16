Marcus Jackson/About Town: Trainee finds program truly constructive
Having already put in a full eight hours only to be summoned to a mandatory work-related meeting later in the evening, Carmen Sims stood in line at Hickory River Smokehouse last week looking exhausted. Over a light dinner that included fried okra, the 34-year-old Sims rattled off the different careers she has had through the years: sales associate, welder, machine operator, housekeeper, front-desk associate, fast-food restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Wed
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Tue
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Tue
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC