Marcus Jackson/About Town: Trainee finds program truly constructive

Having already put in a full eight hours only to be summoned to a mandatory work-related meeting later in the evening, Carmen Sims stood in line at Hickory River Smokehouse last week looking exhausted. Over a light dinner that included fried okra, the 34-year-old Sims rattled off the different careers she has had through the years: sales associate, welder, machine operator, housekeeper, front-desk associate, fast-food restaurants.

