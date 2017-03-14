Man pleads guilty to armed violence, gets 20 years
A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun on him last fall has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Richard L. Howard, 46, whose last known address was in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, pleaded guilty to armed violence last week before Judge Heidi Ladd.
