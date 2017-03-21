Man gets 10 years in 2015 sex assaults at Champaign nursing home
An Urbana man who participated in sex assaults on dementia patients at a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Trent Warren, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Gregory Street, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.
