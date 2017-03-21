Man gets 10 years in 2015 sex assault...

Man gets 10 years in 2015 sex assaults at Champaign nursing home

An Urbana man who participated in sex assaults on dementia patients at a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Trent Warren, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Gregory Street, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.

