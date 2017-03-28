It's a celebration: Champaign Rotary turns 100

Janice Bahr, past president of the Rotary Club of Champaign, greets members at check-in as she joins Tom Whooley, center, and Jeffrey Troxell in picking up their Rotary buttons before Monday's meeting at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign. :In 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, Charlie Chaplin starred as The Tramp in "The Immigrant," the Chicago White Sox won the World Series and the Champaign Rotary Club was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.