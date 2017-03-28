It's a celebration: Champaign Rotary ...

It's a celebration: Champaign Rotary turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Janice Bahr, past president of the Rotary Club of Champaign, greets members at check-in as she joins Tom Whooley, center, and Jeffrey Troxell in picking up their Rotary buttons before Monday's meeting at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign. :In 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, Charlie Chaplin starred as The Tramp in "The Immigrant," the Chicago White Sox won the World Series and the Champaign Rotary Club was born.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) 20 hr Jimmy John 6
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC