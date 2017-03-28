It's a celebration: Champaign Rotary turns 100
Janice Bahr, past president of the Rotary Club of Champaign, greets members at check-in as she joins Tom Whooley, center, and Jeffrey Troxell in picking up their Rotary buttons before Monday's meeting at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign. :In 1917, the United States declared war on Germany, Charlie Chaplin starred as The Tramp in "The Immigrant," the Chicago White Sox won the World Series and the Champaign Rotary Club was born.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|Jimmy John
|6
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 14
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC