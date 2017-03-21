Ita s our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN To...

Ita s our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar and ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

It's our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar and you're invited: Saturday April 8th at 12 Noon Our 37th annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado and Severe Storms Seminar is right around the corner and you're invited to join us! Our 2017 Fermilab seminar will take place at 12 noon, Saturday, April 8th in the Ramsey Auditorium which resides within Wilson Hall-the spectacular high-rise building which anchors the Fermilab National Accelerator complex in Batavia, IL. . Our program is free of charge and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheri Williamson letter 8 hr Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb '17 Canterbury 5
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC