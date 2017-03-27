Injured police dogs in Champaign to get ambulance rides
Police dogs hurt on the job in the Champaign area will soon be able to get an ambulance ride to a hospital along with emergency care on the way there. The News-Gazette reports that Arrow Ambulance and the University of Illinois are teaming up to provide the ambulance ride to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital.
