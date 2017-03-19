Info on January burglary sought

Info on January burglary sought

Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are seeking the public's help in solving a burglary to a vehicle and an instance of credit card fraud two months ago. According to a police report, officers were called to the 2900 block of Crossing Court sometime between 9 and 10:40 a.m. Jan. 2 to respond to a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle.

