Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans in support of Champaign Co. Nursing Home
CHAMPAIGN The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans is encouraging Champaign County voters to approve of the tax levy raise to save the Champaign County Nursing Home. As WAND News previously reported, the home is on the brink of closing or being privatized because it has not received adequate state funds to continue operating.
