Illinois Alliance for Retired America...

Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans in support of Champaign Co. Nursing Home

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

CHAMPAIGN The Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans is encouraging Champaign County voters to approve of the tax levy raise to save the Champaign County Nursing Home. As WAND News previously reported, the home is on the brink of closing or being privatized because it has not received adequate state funds to continue operating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Wed Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 14 Ronald Jeremiah 1
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC