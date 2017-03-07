'I thought I might die'

A Champaign teen who had to be arrested to testify at a trial told a Champaign County jury Tuesday that she was with accused armed robber Kelvin Hartfield last summer as he left a gas station holdup. Tierykah Wiley, 18, also testified she was present minutes later at an Urbana mobile home park when shots were exchanged between Hartfield and Champaign County sheriff's deputies.

