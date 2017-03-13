Huskers Clinch Share of Big Ten Regular Season Title

The 13th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team clinched a share the Big Ten regular season title following a first-place finish with a score of 196.650 at the B1G Five meet on Saturday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. No. 19 Illinois finished second with a score of 196.450, while 24th-ranked Ohio State was third with a score of 195.350.

