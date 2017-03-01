Harper's Pathways program offers choices

Harper's Pathways program offers choices

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Ryan Helsdingen, donning the cap and gown, recently graduated from the University of Illinois. The oldest of six kids, he decided to save money and enroll in Harper College's Engineering Pathways program, which guarantees admission to the College of Engineering at U of I. Ryan Helsdingen remembers being on the cusp of sending in his official commitment to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when he came across a Daily Herald article about Harper College's new Engineering Pathways program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb 10 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC