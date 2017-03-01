Harper's Pathways program offers choices
Ryan Helsdingen, donning the cap and gown, recently graduated from the University of Illinois. The oldest of six kids, he decided to save money and enroll in Harper College's Engineering Pathways program, which guarantees admission to the College of Engineering at U of I. Ryan Helsdingen remembers being on the cusp of sending in his official commitment to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when he came across a Daily Herald article about Harper College's new Engineering Pathways program.
