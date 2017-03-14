Gun in car brings habitual-criminal charge
A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car Sunday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal. Roland McFarland, 39, who listed an address in the 700 block of Tawney Court, was arrested by Champaign police after the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped because the driver reportedly had a suspended driver's license.
