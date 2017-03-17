Guilty plea in burglary adds 6 years to sentence

An Urbana man who admitted taking part in a house break-in just a week after being sentenced to prison for a weapons offense will have to serve six more years in prison. Dancel Thatch, 32, who listed an address in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to the Jan. 11 residential burglary of a home in the 1100 block of West Green Street in Champaign.

