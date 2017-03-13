Gordmans to close 106 stores, including Champaign location

Discount department store operator Gordmans announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including the one at 1901 N. Market Street, in Champaign's Market Place Shopping Center. It joins a growing list of nearby stores that have closed or will soon: H.H. Gregg, Gander Mountain and MC Sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.