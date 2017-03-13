Gordmans to close 106 stores, includi...

Gordmans to close 106 stores, including Champaign location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Discount department store operator Gordmans announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores, including the one at 1901 N. Market Street, in Champaign's Market Place Shopping Center. It joins a growing list of nearby stores that have closed or will soon: H.H. Gregg, Gander Mountain and MC Sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb 19 Just Saying 4
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Feb 11 Canterbury 5
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Feb '17 Brexit 3
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News (Left to right) Kenora Mayor David Canfield, On... Nov '16 Wynne Libs Kelly ... 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC