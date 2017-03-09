Garth Brooks tickets on sale tomorrow

Brooks will be playing at the State Farm Center in Champaign on April 29. He'll perform with special guest Trisha Yearwood, his wife. Brooks did a show at Assembly Hall in 1997 and is finally returning.

