Free smoke detectors offered in area near fatal fire
Residents of a Champaign neighborhood where an elderly woman died in a fire are being offered free smoke detectors Saturday. Champaign Fire Deputy Chief John Barker said his department is targeting 18 houses in the 900 blocks of West Clark Street and West University Avenue.
