Former financial advisor from Champaign facing charges for defrauding client
SPRINGFIELD A former financial advisor at a bank in Kankakee has been indicted after authorities say he lost a client a hundred thousand dollars. A federal grand jury in Springfield indicted 44-year-old Paul Schuerger, of Champaign, on charges of mail fraud and money laundering.
