Fire reported in Champaign
According to a fire department report, flames were reported seen coming out of windows in a building in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday. Two men, Paul Barnes and Stan Sallie, were doing mechanical work on a car across the street when they detected the fire.
