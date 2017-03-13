FINALISTS FOR SYNGENTA'S "CROP CHALLENGE IN ANALYTICS" ANNOUNCED Mar. 15, 2017 Source: Syngenta news release The Analytics Society of INFORMS, a flagship community of the leading international association for professionals in operations research and analytics, has selected the competition finalists for the 2017 Syngenta Crop Challenge in Analytics . The Crop Challenge tasks participants to apply analytics to develop a model that predicts which soybean seed varieties are more likely to be chosen by farmers in a growing region.

