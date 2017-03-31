Election 2017: Four vying to be Champaign council's District 5 rep
With varying backgrounds in business and education, the candidates for city council's District 5 seat are hoping to woo constituents before next week's election. On April 4, voters will choose between Vanna Pianfetti, Brian Ames, Debra Shelton Medlyn and Angela M. Slates, who didn't respond to interview inquiries before deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 14
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC