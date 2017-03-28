Drug deal gone bad nets charges for Champaign man
Delancion Dennis Newsome, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, was charged Monday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery with indication of being armed. According to a police report, a 23-year-old Monticello man had arranged to buy cannabis from Newsome on March 18. When he got into a vehicle driven by Newsome, he saw a third man in the passenger seat.
