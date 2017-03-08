Discussion set Wednesday on role, effects of GMOs
The event, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Champaign Public Library, will feature speakers from the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the UI Extension Office and others. According to the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting's Pam Dempsey, the panel of five will discuss misconceptions about GMOs; what they do today; their next stages; their effects on our environment, economy and other areas; and criticisms.
