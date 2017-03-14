Developer pitches plans for Landmark ...

Developer pitches plans for Landmark Hotel to Urbana council

Crimson Rock Capital, the developer which has redeveloped hotels dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, made its case Monday for taking on the 94-year-old Landmark Hotel. Dionis Rodriguez, Crimson Rock's founder and managing principal, and Bill Walsh, the project's construction manager, pitched to the Urbana City Council their plans to turn Landmark into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel.

