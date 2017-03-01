Coroner releases autopsy results of U...

Coroner releases autopsy results of U of I student death

In an update to a story WAND brought you Saturday morning, the Champaign County Coroner has released preliminary autopsy results regarding the death of a University of Illinois student Friday night. In a release, Coroner Duane Northrup says 23-year-old Jonathon Morales died after reportedly falling from the fourth floor balcony of an apartment building.

