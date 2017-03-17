Colorado man's guilty plea for 10 pounds of pot brings probation
A Colorado man who had several pounds of cannabis in a Champaign motel room more than three years ago has been sentenced to four years of probation. Ryan Sample, 29, of Littleton pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 14
|Ronald Jeremiah
|1
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 14
|Perry Mason
|1
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb 19
|Just Saying
|4
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Canterbury
|5
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC